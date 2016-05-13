China's premier confident of reaching main economic targets in 2016: Xinhua

China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum in Boao, Hainan Province, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said the world’s second-largest economy is operating steadily and he is confident that main economic growth targets will be reached this year.

Li’s comments were made during a telephone call with the Prime Minister of France Manuel Valls on May 12, state-owned Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Li also said some positive changes in the country’s economic structure had emerged since the beginning of this year, according to Xinhua.