China's premier confident of reaching main economic targets in 2016: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said the world’s second-largest economy is operating steadily and he is confident that main economic growth targets will be reached this year.
Li’s comments were made during a telephone call with the Prime Minister of France Manuel Valls on May 12, state-owned Xinhua news agency said on Friday.
Li also said some positive changes in the country’s economic structure had emerged since the beginning of this year, according to Xinhua.
