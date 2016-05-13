FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's premier confident of reaching main economic targets in 2016: Xinhua
May 13, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

China's premier confident of reaching main economic targets in 2016: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum in Boao, Hainan Province, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said the world’s second-largest economy is operating steadily and he is confident that main economic growth targets will be reached this year.

Li’s comments were made during a telephone call with the Prime Minister of France Manuel Valls on May 12, state-owned Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Li also said some positive changes in the country’s economic structure had emerged since the beginning of this year, according to Xinhua.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
