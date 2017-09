Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool - RTX22MPP

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will expand tax reforms to replace a business tax with a value-added tax (VAT) this year, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

The step will lead to large-scale tax cuts for companies, Li was quoted as saying.