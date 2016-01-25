FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says to expand reforms, replace business tax with VAT
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 25, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

China says to expand reforms, replace business tax with VAT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will expand tax reforms to replace a business tax with a value-added tax (VAT) this year, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying, in the latest step to bolster slowing growth.

Top leaders have already pledged to cut taxes and expand the government budget deficit this year to support economic growth, which slowed to its lowest level in 25 years in 2015.

“We will fully expand the tax reforms to help substantially reduce corporate tax burdens,” Li was quoted as saying.

The step would lead to large-scale tax cuts for companies, Li was quoted as saying.

The tax reforms would help the economy withstand the downward pressure and support high-end service sectors, he added.

The government has promised to expand tax reform to real estate construction, financial service and consumer service sectors.

The VAT reform, which was launched in 2012 as a trial program, has been applied to railway transportation, postal services, telecommunications and some service sectors.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.