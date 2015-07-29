FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese government looks to tourism to lift consumption
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 29, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese government looks to tourism to lift consumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is seeking to promote tourism and lift domestic spending with measures ranging from boosting investment in tourism spots to encouraging companies to give employees paid leave, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Regulations for holiday car rentals and other tourism businesses will be relaxed, and banks will be encouraged to extend more loans to tourism firms, the State Council said after a weekly meeting.

Retirees and researchers will also be encouraged to travel more, the cabinet said, without giving details.

Squeezed by slackening growth in exports, investment and domestic spending, China’s stuttering economy is this year widely expected to log its slowest growth in a quarter of a century, with expansion of 7 percent.

The government has identified tourism as a growth area, in a bid to energise domestic spending. It aims to more than double domestic tourism spending to 5.5 trillion yuan ($886 billion) by 2020, compared to 2013.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.