As copper prices sank, China ramped up buying in Nov - data

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s imports of copper jumped 10 percent to 460,000 tonnes in November from a year earlier, as a deepening rout in prices spurred opportunistic buying even as demand growth in the world’s No. 2 economy slows, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Shipments of anode, refined copper, copper alloys and semi-finished copper products also rose by 10 percent from October, preliminary data released by China’s General Administration of Customs showed. [CN/TRADE]

Reflecting the long-term slowdown in demand from the world’s top industrial metals consumer, purchases from abroad year-to-date were down 2.8 percent.

Analysts attributed the spurt of buying to opportunistic purchases given the plunge in prices to six-year lows and the price gap between Shanghai Futures Exchange and London Metal Exchange prices that encouraged imports.

“We were always expecting some price sensitive pick-up in copper imports ... There has also been some opportunistic buying in light of the price differential,” said Daniel Hynes, analyst at ANZ in Sydney.

The increase in refined demand may also be due to expectations of cuts in concentrate and mine supply, as miners slash output in desperate efforts to cut costs, potentially curbing output of metal, he said.

UBS analyst Dan Morgan said the flurry of buying may have been due to seasonal restocking and a sign of greater spending by the government on its power grid in recent months.

Copper touched fresh six-year lows of $4,443.50 a tonne last month, taking the market deeper into its longest crisis in a decade and triggering calls by Chinese producers for the government to intervene to shore up the industry.

Painting an increasingly bearish supply picture, the data showed China exported some 450,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminum and aluminum products last month, up almost a fifth from the same month last year and a jump of 40 percent from October.

That equals the second highest on records going back to 1992, matching June, and just lower than the 540,000 tonnes shipped abroad in December last year.

That number will likely raise tensions with the U.S. industry, which has criticized China, the world’s top producer, for flooding the global market with product, adding to bulging stockpiles and hurting prices.

“It’s in line with our thinking on the market, which is that China is going to produce a mammoth amount of aluminum, more than it needs, and export the rest to the world,” said UBS’ Morgan.

For more details, click on [TRADE/CN]