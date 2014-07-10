China H1 crude oil imports up 10.2 percent on year

An employee fills the tank of a motorbike at a gas station in Hefei, Anhui province, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s crude imports rose 10.2 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier, more than double the rate in 2013 despite subdued demand growth for oil and pointing to an increase in stockpiling.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast in June that China’s total oil demand would rise by 355,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 3.5 percent, for the whole of 2014.

The IEA said in May that China’s oil demand only grew 1.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, but the growth should pick up through the rest of the year.

China’s crude imports for January to June rose to 151.97 million tonnes, or 6.13 million bpd, up 10.2 percent from the same period last year, customs data showed on Thursday.

On a daily basis, imports in June were at 5.66 million bpd, down 7.8 percent from May.

The month-on-month fall in June’s crude imports dashed expectations for a rise in imports after Chinese refineries returned from peak maintenance period in April and May.

The crude run rate in PetroChina and Sinopec refineries rose to about 82 percent in June versus 79 percent in May, according to energy consultancy ICIS C1 Energy.

Except for March and June, inbound shipments had held at more than 6 million bpd over the December-June period, hitting a record high of 6.78 million bpd in April.

Analysts have said high crude imports could suggest stockpiling in commercial storages or even the country’s strategic petroleum reserves (SPR).

“As crude runs only grew 2.3 percent in the first five months, such high crude imports could only suggest stockpiles, including SPR,” said a Beijing-based senior oil trader.

Analysts expected China to have started filling crude for its strategic petroleum reserves since the first quarter of this year and expect the volume could rise as China will add more SPR tanks.

China rarely discloses information about its strategic reserves.

China imported 2.36 million tonnes of oil products in June and exported 2.25 million tonnes, leaving net oil product imports at 110,000 tonnes, customs data showed.

China became net oil product exporter twice this year, in May and March, indicating domestic demand remained sluggish.