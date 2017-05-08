China's crude oil imports ease in April from record level

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports eased in April from a record high set the previous month as refiners processed less oil during a heavy maintenance season, customs data showed on Monday.

China brought in 34.39 million tonnes of crude oil last month, or about 8.37 million barrels per day (bpd), down nearly 9 percent from March's 9.17 million bpd, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

April's level was still up 5.5 percent from a year ago.

The breakneck pace of U.S. oil output and waning expectations of a deeper production cut from OPEC have sent oil prices to five-month lows, with benchmark Brent crude down nearly 15 percent from a mid-April high [O/R]

In the first four months of the year, China imported 139.12 million tonnes of crude, up 12.5 percent from the same period a year ago, customs data showed.

April's arrivals eased from March when China's intake topped the United States for the first time in 2017.

The slower imports came as major refineries kicked off their annual maintenance periods, but lower crude oil prices still supported robust demand from some processors.

April imports of oil products fell 7.8 percent to 2.49 million tonnes while exports of oil products fell 25.1 percent to 3.50 million tonnes.

For more details, click on [TRADE/CN]