China says third-quarter trade helped by government action, firmer demand
October 13, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

China says third-quarter trade helped by government action, firmer demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A turnaround in China’s trade performance in the third quarter was a result of government measures and stronger foreign demand, the country’s customs office said on Monday.

Zheng Yuesheng, a spokesman at the customs office, said that China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus and instead aims to balance its trade flows.

Zheng made the comments at a press briefing after data showed on Monday that China’s export and import growth unexpectedly trumped forecasts in September.

(Corrects spokesman’s name to Zheng, not Zhang)

Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
