China says third-quarter trade helped by government action, firmer demand

BEIJING (Reuters) - A turnaround in China’s trade performance in the third quarter was a result of government measures and stronger foreign demand, the country’s customs office said on Monday.

Zheng Yuesheng, a spokesman at the customs office, said that China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus and instead aims to balance its trade flows.

Zheng made the comments at a press briefing after data showed on Monday that China’s export and import growth unexpectedly trumped forecasts in September.

