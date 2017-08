China's Premier Li Keqiang (2nd L) speaks during the China-EU summit with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk (not in picture) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China was willing to expedite ambitious negotiation of China-EU investment deals.

China hopes the European Union will create a stable environment for bilateral trade, Li said at the EU-China business summit.

China maintained sound economic growth in the second quarter, the premier said, but he warned that the basis for strong economic performance was not yet strong.