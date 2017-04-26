China March corn imports fall to 3-1/2-year low as domestic prices drop

Farmers collect corn for a cargo at a farm in Gaocheng, Hebei province, China, in this September 30, 2015 file photo.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Corn imports to China in March plunged 99.1 percent from a year ago to their lowest since September 2013, customs data showed on Tuesday, as buying dried up after the gap between international prices and the domestic market closed.

Imports last month dropped to 5,262 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Domestic corn prices have become more competitive with international prices as a result of a change in Beijing's farm support policy last year.

China is expected to import 2 million tonnes of corn in the 2016/17 season, said the China National Grain and Oils Information Center earlier this month, doubling an earlier forecast.

The total is still 37 percent less than the prior year.

Imports of barley in March rose 119.2 percent year-on-year to 708,617 tonnes, while imports of distillers grains fell 75.9 percent from a year ago to 89,761 tonnes, customs data showed. <GRA/CN>

Imported grain is largely used in animal feed in China.