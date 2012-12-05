China export and import growth seen easing in November

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s export growth may have pulled back in November from October, while import growth remained tepid, a Reuters poll showed, suggesting there is no quick turnaround in external demand, despite initial signs pointing to a stabilizing economy on the back of pro-growth policies.

The main uncertainty hanging over demand for goods assembled in China, the world’s largest factory, remains the lack of clear signs of recovery in major developed economies, analysts said.

Meanwhile, a high comparison base from a year ago and fading effect of Christmas orders also dragged down export growth last month.

“In November, with the seasonal orders to the U.S. mostly completed and a less favorable base from last year, we expect much weaker export growth,” Shen Jianguang, China economist at Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong, said in a recent note to clients.

The median forecast by 27 economists polled by Reuters showed China’s exports in November may have grown 9.0 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a rise of 11.6 percent in October, while annual import growth was also seen easing to 2.0 percent last month from October’s 2.4 percent increase.

The monthly trade surplus was estimated at $25.7 billion, down from $32.0 billion in October.

China’s export growth regained some strength since September, but market concerns are mounting that such a momentum may not last long and exports are unlikely to see double-digit growth again in the coming years, given the still anemic world demand.

“Despite some early signs of recovery, we continue to predict a flattish export growth pattern with 7.3 percent in 2012 and 7.5 percent in 2013 as demand outlook in the developed economies lacked clarity,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

The Commerce Ministry has set an annual growth target of 10 percent for combined imports and exports in 2012. In the first ten months, China’s exports and imports grew 6.3 percent from a year earlier, well below the target.

On the import front, the expected milder pace of growth in November reflected a weak recovery in the domestic economy, though the fast-tracking of infrastructure investments and a slew of pro-growth measures unveiled by the government helped boost internal demand.

Beijing has long pledged to boost imports to balance its trade structure and pursue a more sustainable growth model by tilting the economy more towards domestic consumption.

Declining world prices for key commodities like oil or iron ore could weigh on import data for November, which is calculated in dollar terms.

Analysts don’t expect any sharp rebound in import volumes in the near future, in part due to still-high commodity inventories and subdued real estate investment.

The Chinese economy has shown positive changes since September, raising hopes that it may snap out of its longest downward cycle since the global financial crisis and trend upwards in the final quarter.

A pair of surveys released earlier this month showed China’s factory activities are gathering steam, providing encouraging signs of a mild but steady recovery in the broader economy.

Historical data shows that trade numbers usually become volatile towards the year end, which analysts said make it more difficult to draw conclusions about trade performance for the full year. China’s net exports dragged 0.4 percentage points from the 7.7 percent growth of GDP in the first three quarters.