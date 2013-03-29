FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says to scrap some import taxes from April
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 29, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

China says to scrap some import taxes from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will scrap import duties on a raft of technical equipment from April 1, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday, in a move to help domestic manufacturers in key industries.

Solar cell equipment, signaling systems for high-speed railways and manufacturing equipment for flat-panel display screens are among items on the list of tax exempt items, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

The ministry said the move mainly covered equipment and raw materials that China does not have the capacity to produce.

The ministry also reimposed import taxes on some goods, including hydraulic support equipment, with effect from April 1, 2013, according to the statement.

China has cut import duties on 780 products earlier this year, including consumer products, manufacturing equipment and environment-friendly products.

Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.