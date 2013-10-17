China trade faces challenges in coming months: ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade will face challenges in coming months due to slowing demand from emerging markets, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told a regular briefing that imports will continue to see increases in the coming months on stabilizing domestic economy.

China’s exports dropped 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier as sales to Southeast Asia tumbled while imports rose 7.4 percent in September from a year ago.