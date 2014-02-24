FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China confident can maintain same growth pace in trade this year
#Business News
February 24, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

China confident can maintain same growth pace in trade this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee takes notes at a port of Shanghai Free Trade Zone, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is confident of maintaining around the same pace of growth in foreign trade this year as last year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

Shen Danyang, the spokesman for the ministry, also noted that exports may see some fluctuation in the first quarter of this year due to seasonal factors, according to a statement on the ministry’s website, www.mofcom.gov.cn

China’s exports grew 7.9 percent for all of 2013 compared with the previous year, while imports rose 7.3 percent, missing an official 8 percent growth target.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing

