China's export growth to pick up in H2: trade ministry
July 15, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

China's export growth to pick up in H2: trade ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s export growth should show marked improvement in the second-half of the year compared to the first six months, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

Shen Danyang, the spokesman at the Commerce Ministry, also said China is likely to achieve its 7.5 percent growth target for trade if it invests some effort.

Shen made the remarks at a press briefing.

China’s trade performance improved in June but still missed market forecasts, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will have to unveil more stimulus measures to stabilize the economy and meet its 2014 economic growth target.

Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
