A boy looks at cargo ships passing along the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s export growth showed signs of recovering in July but it remains a challenge for the country to meet its trade flows by 7.5 percent this year, as targeted by the government, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The comments were made by Shen Danyang, the spokesman at the commerce ministry.