China to improve port services to support trade

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will improve port services by speeding up customs clearance, cutting red tape and other improvements, to help the country’s foreign trade, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

China’s export sales contracted 15 percent in March, a shock outcome that deepens concern about sputtering Chinese economic growth.

China’s State Council, or Cabinet, ordered that red tape and unnecessary work at ports be kept to a minimum, while certain charges will be cut or standardized, Xinhua said.

“These measures focus on supporting foreign trade with easier and better customs clearance services,” Huang Shengqiang, director of the General Administration of Customs’ port management office, told Xinhua.