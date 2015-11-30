FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China October services trade deficit narrows to $14.1 billion: FX regulator
#Business News
November 30, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

China October services trade deficit narrows to $14.1 billion: FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade deficit in services narrowed to $14.1 billion in October compared with $22.7 billion in September, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

For January-to-October, China had a services trade deficit of $172.3 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.

October’s deficit was led by a $13.6 billion gulf in spending between Chinese and foreign tourists, according to SAFE data.

China had a $59.8 billion surplus on trade of goods in October, the same statement said.

Reporting By China monitoring team; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
