China October services trade deficit narrows to $14.1 billion: FX regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade deficit in services narrowed to $14.1 billion in October compared with $22.7 billion in September, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

For January-to-October, China had a services trade deficit of $172.3 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.

October’s deficit was led by a $13.6 billion gulf in spending between Chinese and foreign tourists, according to SAFE data.

China had a $59.8 billion surplus on trade of goods in October, the same statement said.