A labourer works at a cold-rolling mill of the Wuhan Iron & Steel Group on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province August 22, 2006.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China trade environment will remain weak for remainder of 2016, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

China will actively support Chinese steel firms facing anti-dumping accusations, commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a news conference in Beijing.