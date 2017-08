Containers are seen unloaded from the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Maersk Majestic, one of the world's largest container ships, at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China, September 24, 2016. Picture taken September 24, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will face relatively large downward pressure on foreign trade in the fourth quarter, with uncertainties continuing into 2017, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The government will continue to implement policies to promote trade growth, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

