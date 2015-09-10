China exports to see positive growth this year: ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports will see positive growth this year while the decline in imports will ease, state media quoted the commerce ministry as saying on Thursday.

The fundamentals of China’s foreign trade have not changed, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Wang Dongtang, deputy director of the ministry’s Foreign Trade Department of as saying.

China’s imports shrank far more than expected in August, falling for the 10th straight month and adding to global investors’ concerns that the world’s second-largest economy may be slowing more sharply than earlier expected.

Exports in August dropped 5.5 percent from a year earlier, slightly less than a 6.0 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll, but improving from an 8.3 percent drop in July.