FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China commerce minister sees big rebound in March foreign trade
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

China commerce minister sees big rebound in March foreign trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Minister of Commerce Gao Hucheng speaks at a news conference on China's commerce development for the year of 2015 in Beijing, China, in this file photo dated February 23, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign trade is likely to show a big rebound in March after falling in the first two months of the year, Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said on Sunday.

Declines in China’s exports and imports in the first two months were in line with the global trend, Gao told a high-level economic forum.

China’s February exports posted their biggest fall since May 2009, while imports also missed forecasts, slumping for the 16th straight month.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.