China commerce minister sees big rebound in March foreign trade

China's Minister of Commerce Gao Hucheng speaks at a news conference on China's commerce development for the year of 2015 in Beijing, China, in this file photo dated February 23, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign trade is likely to show a big rebound in March after falling in the first two months of the year, Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said on Sunday.

Declines in China’s exports and imports in the first two months were in line with the global trend, Gao told a high-level economic forum.

China’s February exports posted their biggest fall since May 2009, while imports also missed forecasts, slumping for the 16th straight month.