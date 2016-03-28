FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China February services trade deficit narrows to $16 billion
#Business News
March 28, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

China February services trade deficit narrows to $16 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade deficit in services narrowed to $16 billion in February compared with $20.7 billion in January, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

February’s gap was largely due to a $15.5 billion gulf in spending between Chinese who spent more abroad than foreign tourists in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

In the first two months, the services trade deficit stood at $36.7 billion yuan, according to Reuters’ calculation.

China had a $25.9 billion surplus on trade of goods in February, according to SAFE data.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
