China customs: downward pressure on economy weakened imports
April 13, 2015 / 3:02 AM / 2 years ago

China customs: downward pressure on economy weakened imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s imports have weakened as the economy faces relatively large downward pressure, while exporters are having to deal with obstacles including higher labor costs and a stronger yuan, a General Administration of Customs spokesman said on Monday.

Exports as calculated in yuan fell 14.6 percent in March from a year ago, government data showed on Monday. The impact of the Lunar New Year in February and weak global demand contributed to the drop, Huang Songping said. Imports fell 12.3 percent from a year ago.

China had a trade surplus of 18.2 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) last month, according to the yuan figures released on Monday. China will need to work hard to meet its 2015 foreign trade target, Huang added.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nicholas Heath and Richard Borsuk

