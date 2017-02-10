FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pressure on China's exports expected to ease at start of second quarter: customs
February 10, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 6 months ago

Pressure on China's exports expected to ease at start of second quarter: customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past containers at a port in Shanghai, China, February 17, 2016.Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's customs said on Friday that pressure on the country's exports is expected to ease at the start of the second quarter this year.

It released preliminary trade data for January in yuan-denominated terms earlier, showing that China's exports rose 15.9 percent year-on-year and imports jumped 25.2 percent from a year earlier.

The General Administration of Customs is due to release the dollar-denominated data later in the day.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

