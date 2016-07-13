FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China trade situation will be severe this year: customs bureau
#Business News
July 13, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

China trade situation will be severe this year: customs bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy faces increased downward pressure and the trade situation will be "severe" this year, a customs bureau spokesman said on Wednesday.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union and expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rise will add to global economic uncertainties, the spokesman told a news conference after announcing June trade data.

China's exports denominated in yuan rose 1.3 percent in June from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Yuan-denominated imports fell 2.3 percent, and the trade surplus was 311.2 billion yuan.

Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kvin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill

