China trade situation will be severe this year: customs bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy faces increased downward pressure and the trade situation will be "severe" this year, a customs bureau spokesman said on Wednesday.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union and expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rise will add to global economic uncertainties, the spokesman told a news conference after announcing June trade data.

China's exports denominated in yuan rose 1.3 percent in June from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Yuan-denominated imports fell 2.3 percent, and the trade surplus was 311.2 billion yuan.

Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Wednesday.