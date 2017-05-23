FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China April diesel exports ease from record high
#Commodities
May 23, 2017 / 3:30 AM / 3 months ago

China April diesel exports ease from record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's April diesel exports fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.23 million tonnes, while gasoline exports rose 28.7 percent to 910,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Diesel exports eased from a record high of 1.91 million tonnes in March, as some large refineries began the heavy maintenance season and refinery throughput eased to a seven-month low.

China's gasoline and diesel output fell in April to its lowest since September, official data showed last week.

China's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained robust in April, with total shipments standing at 2.17 million tonnes, up 15.6 percent on a year ago, customs said.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin

