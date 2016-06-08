FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China May exports in yuan terms up 1.2 percent year-on-year, imports up 5.1 percent
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

China May exports in yuan terms up 1.2 percent year-on-year, imports up 5.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 1.2 percent in May from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Yuan-denominated imports rose 5.1 percent.

That produced a trade surplus of 324.77 billion yuan.

On a dollar-denominated basis, China’s May exports fell by a more-than-expected 4.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports slipped by 0.4 percent, much less than expected. That left the country with a trade surplus of $49.98 billion for the month

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.