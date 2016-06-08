China May exports in yuan terms up 1.2 percent year-on-year, imports up 5.1 percent

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 1.2 percent in May from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Yuan-denominated imports rose 5.1 percent.

That produced a trade surplus of 324.77 billion yuan.

On a dollar-denominated basis, China’s May exports fell by a more-than-expected 4.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports slipped by 0.4 percent, much less than expected. That left the country with a trade surplus of $49.98 billion for the month