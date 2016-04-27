China services trade deficit widens to $21 billion in March on tourist spree

A Chinese tourist poses for a photo in front of the Sphinx at the Giza Pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade deficit in services widened to $21.0 billion in March from February’s $16.0 billion, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

March’s gap was largely led by a $19.1 billion gulf in spending between Chinese who spent more abroad than foreign tourists did in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

In the first three months, the services trade deficit stood at $57.7 billion yuan.

China had a $24.6 billion surplus on trade of goods in March, according to SAFE data.