FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China's Jilin province smashes underground banks that handled $6.5 billion: Xinhua
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 8, 2017 / 4:08 AM / 4 months ago

China's Jilin province smashes underground banks that handled $6.5 billion: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The northeastern Chinese province of Jilin has cracked down on underground banks that funneled 45 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) worth of transactions, including one that serviced South Korean and Japanese workers, Xinhua reported.

A total of 18 cases have been investigated and 31 suspects arrested in the campaign by the Jilin police since the start of 2016, the Chinese state news agency said.

One case involved an underground bank that operated in Yanbian prefecture, near the North Korean border, which offered businessmen and workers from China, South Korea and Japan illegal cross-border exchange services, Xinhua said. The bank had made 11 billion yuan of transactions.

China has vowed to severely punish people involved in illegal fund transfers via underground banks and offshore companies, amid efforts to curb capital flight from the country to support the weakening yuan currency.

Jilin police are also working with banks and foreign exchange authorities to establish a system that will allow them to crack down on such activities in a timely fashion, the report said.

($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.