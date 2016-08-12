FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China survey-based jobless rate around 5 percent end-July: stats bureau
#Business News
August 12, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

China survey-based jobless rate around 5 percent end-July: stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's survey-based unemployment rate was around 5 percent at the end of July, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Sheng Laiyun, a spokesman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told reporters the unemployment rate in the northeastern province of Liaoning was above 7 percent in the same period.

Liaoning has been struggling due to its non-diversified economy, with growth slowing after rapid expansion in the property market, Sheng said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
