China survey-based jobless rate around 5 percent end-July: stats bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's survey-based unemployment rate was around 5 percent at the end of July, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Sheng Laiyun, a spokesman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told reporters the unemployment rate in the northeastern province of Liaoning was above 7 percent in the same period.

Liaoning has been struggling due to its non-diversified economy, with growth slowing after rapid expansion in the property market, Sheng said.