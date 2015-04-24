FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China vice labor minister confident about keeping employment stable
April 24, 2015 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

China vice labor minister confident about keeping employment stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s vice labor minister said he is confident of keeping the country’s employment rate stable but could not be blindly optimistic about job creation.

In particular, the country faces large pressure creating jobs for university graduates this year, Xin Changxing said at a briefing in Beijing. China’s urban unemployment ticked down slightly to 4.05 percent at the end of March, from 4.1 percent at the end of 2014, the labor ministry said on Friday.

The government aims to create at least 10 million new jobs in 2015 and keep the urban jobless rate below 4.5 percent.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing By Nicholas Heath & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
