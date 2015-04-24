China vice labor minister confident about keeping employment stable

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s vice labor minister said he is confident of keeping the country’s employment rate stable but could not be blindly optimistic about job creation.

In particular, the country faces large pressure creating jobs for university graduates this year, Xin Changxing said at a briefing in Beijing. China’s urban unemployment ticked down slightly to 4.05 percent at the end of March, from 4.1 percent at the end of 2014, the labor ministry said on Friday.

The government aims to create at least 10 million new jobs in 2015 and keep the urban jobless rate below 4.5 percent.