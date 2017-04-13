FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stronger communication will benefit China-U.S. trade ties - China customs
April 13, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 4 months ago

Stronger communication will benefit China-U.S. trade ties - China customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - An attendent cleans the carpet next to U.S. and Chinese national flags before a news conference for the 6th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 10, 2014.Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Trade between China and the United States continued to show good growth in the first quarter, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs said Thursday.

A strengthening of communication between China and the United States will benefit trade and investment, said Huang Songping.

Huang also said that China's trade surplus with the U.S. should be viewed with calm and objectivity.

China's massive trade surplus with the U.S. has been a point of contention for U.S. President Donald Trump, though tensions seem to have eased after a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill

