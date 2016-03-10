FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says not received application from Vale, Fortescue for planned JV
March 10, 2016 / 9:42 AM / a year ago

China says not received application from Vale, Fortescue for planned JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorns their headquarters in Perth, Australia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it had not received an application for regulatory approval from iron ore miners Vale and Fortescue Metals Group in relation to their planned joint venture.

In a fax message to Reuters, the ministry said it would review the deal according to the law if it received an application.

The world’s No. 1 and No. 4 iron ore miners are in talks that could see Brazil’s Vale taking a minority stake in Australia-based Fortescue Metals Group and blending their iron ore to win market share in China.

(This story has been refiled to say received, not given, in headline)

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
