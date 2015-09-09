FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China state planner chairman: economy's largest problem is industrial overcapacity
#Business News
September 9, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

China state planner chairman: economy's largest problem is industrial overcapacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy still faces relatively large downward pressure, the head of the country’s top economic planner said on Wednesday.

“The largest problem facing the Chinese economy now is industrial overcapacity,” Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Swiss-based corporate think tank which runs the Davos summit of world leaders.

In the same panel discussion, Xu said China’s economic fundamentals were healthy.

The whole session of the panel discussion in Dalian was web broadcast.

Reporting By China economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
