China Premier says economy relatively good in third quarter: Xinhua

China's Premier Wen Jiabao waves during the European Union-China summit at the Egmont Palace in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economic situation in the third quarter was relatively good, Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by local media as saying on Wednesday, and the government is confident of achieving its 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.

The world’s second-biggest economy is stabilizing and Beijing will not relax restrictions in the housing market aimed at cooling home prices, Wen was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying.

Wen’s comments in Xinhua came after he met Chinese business leaders and academics in a series of meetings over three days.

China is set to publish its third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday at 0200 GMT and analysts expect the economy to have grown 7.4 percent in its seventh straight quarter of slowdown. (Reporting by Aileen Wang, Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing)