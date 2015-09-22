FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says to further improve market access for foreign firms: WSJ
#Business News
September 22, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says to further improve market access for foreign firms: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will improve access to its markets for foreign firms and will protect their lawful rights and interests, President Xi Jinping said in an interview published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“We aim to timely address the legitimate concerns of foreign investors, protect their lawful rights and interests, and foster a level playing field with open and transparent laws and policies,” Xi said in the interview ahead of a visit to the United States.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

