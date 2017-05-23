FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to open more sectors to foreign investors
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 23, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 3 months ago

China to open more sectors to foreign investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with South Korean special envoy Lee Hae-chan (unseen) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 19, 2017.Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will further open its economy to foreign investors, through measures such as allowing investment in more industries, such as services, state television said on Tuesday, citing a reform group meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will also step up regulation of overseas business operations of Chinese companies and will set up a system to track individual income and property information, the group said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

