China to open more sectors to foreign investors

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will further open its economy to foreign investors, through measures such as allowing investment in more industries, such as services, state television said on Tuesday, citing a reform group meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
China will also step up regulation of overseas business operations of Chinese companies and will set up a system to track individual income and property information, the group said.
Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez