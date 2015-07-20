FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says economy still promising - Xinhua
July 20, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says economy still promising - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers stand outside a construction site after a day's work in Beijing's central business district, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy has promising prospects even as it adapts to a “new normal” stage of economic development, President Xi Jinping said in remarks published in state media late on Sunday.

Xi said the Chinese economy was in good condition due to healthy fundamentals, and that has not changed, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi made the remarks during a discussion with provincial officials in the northern province of Jilin, where he stressed that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were the backbone of the economy.

He added that the progress of restructuring economic growth was also steady.

The country’s economy faces relatively big downward pressure this year despite posting annual 7 percent GDP growth in the second quarter, steady against the previous quarter and slightly better than analysts’ forecasts. Analysts said they expected the government to roll out further stimulus.

Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
