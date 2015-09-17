FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Xi says economy resilient, has huge potential: state radio
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 17, 2015 / 12:04 PM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says economy resilient, has huge potential: state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers wait for a shuttle bus to leave after a day's work outside a construction site in Beijing's central business district June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is resilient and has the capacity to maintain a long-term medium-to-high growth rate, state media reported President Xi Jinping telling U.S. business leaders and former officials.

Xi said slowing growth was the result of the country shifting to a different mode of development, adjusting its economic structure and digesting earlier stimulus moves, according to the official Xinhua news agency and state broadcasters.

Speaking to the business leaders in advance of his trip to the United States next week, Xi acknowledged that the economic slowdown has raised international concern.

The economy has huge potential and room for maneuver, Xi was reported to have said.

China’s economy is on track to post its slowest growth in 25 years and a big crash in the stock market has added to uncertainty.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.