China's Xi says to give stock market investors adequate protection
#Business News
November 10, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says to give stock market investors adequate protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will give its stock market investors adequate protection to fend off financial market risks, President Xi Jinping told a meeting of financial leaders on Tuesday, the state-owned Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi's remarks come after Beijing intervened to halt a share price rout that started in June, which sparked volatility across global financial markets. The main key index, the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC, plunged as much as 40 percent from mid-June to late August.

At the same meeting, Xi said that China would maintain its prudent monetary policy while accelerating fiscal, tax and financial reforms, including reform of state-owned enterprises.

The government would reduce inventories for sustainable development of the property market, Xi was quoted as saying. He also called for promoting both inbound and outbound investment.

Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
