China's Xi says reforms to be deepened despite challenges: Xinhua

China's President Xi Jinping claps during the closing ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is facing challenges and conflict as a result of the economy entering a “new normal” phase, President Xi Jinping said, the Xinhua state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Xi said the country would deepen reforms, despite the challenges imposed by the “new normal”, Xinhua reported, citing an expression Xi coined two years ago to refer to slowing growth being routine.

Xi made the comments during a meeting with senior officials, Xinhua said.