China's Xi says must seize opportunity to push through supply-side reform: Xinhua
May 20, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

China's Xi says must seize opportunity to push through supply-side reform: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping goes down the stage after a speach on the opening ceremony of CICA, at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on 28 April, 2016. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should seize the window of opportunity for pushing ahead with structural supply-side reform, President Xi Jinping said on Friday according to state news agency Xinhua.

While reforms will mean economic pain in the short term, not proceeding with those reforms will mean pain in the long term, Xi was reported to have said at a meeting of the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, which he chairs.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

