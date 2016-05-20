China's Xi says must seize opportunity to push through supply-side reform: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should seize the window of opportunity for pushing ahead with structural supply-side reform, President Xi Jinping said on Friday according to state news agency Xinhua.
While reforms will mean economic pain in the short term, not proceeding with those reforms will mean pain in the long term, Xi was reported to have said at a meeting of the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, which he chairs.
