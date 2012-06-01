FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to steadily push forward yuan convertibility
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 1, 2012 / 6:47 AM / 5 years ago

China to steadily push forward yuan convertibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will steadily push forward the yuan’s convertibility on the capital account in 2012 and further open the domestic foreign exchange market, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

China’s balance of payments surplus will shrink this year, and the country faces risks from volatile capital flows, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in its annual report published on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.

In the report, the regulator also pledged to further open up the country’s foreign exchange market and promote product innovation.

Reporting by Beijing economics team; Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.