China to steadily push forward yuan convertibility

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will steadily push forward the yuan’s convertibility on the capital account in 2012 and further open the domestic foreign exchange market, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

China’s balance of payments surplus will shrink this year, and the country faces risks from volatile capital flows, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in its annual report published on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.

In the report, the regulator also pledged to further open up the country’s foreign exchange market and promote product innovation.