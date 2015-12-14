Yuan's fluctuations should be gauged against basket of currencies: PBOC

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said the market should not solely focus on the yuan’s fluctuations against the U.S. dollar and should instead take into account a basket of other currencies.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) also said the yuan has the “conditions” to basically remain stable in the medium to long term, according to a statement posted on its website, citing the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), a unit of the central bank.

CFETS announced after the market close on Friday that it had launched a new trade-weighted yuan exchange rate index, in a move that some traders said may suggest Beijing will allow the yuan to weaken further.