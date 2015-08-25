FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Premier Li says no basis for continued yuan depreciation
#Business News
August 25, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

China Premier Li says no basis for continued yuan depreciation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - There is no basis for continued depreciation in the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state television as saying on Tuesday.

“Currently, there is no basis for continued depreciation in the renminbi (yuan), which is able to stay at a reasonable and balanced level,” Li said.

China’s economic fundamentals had not changed and the government could achieve its main economic targets for the year, he added.

The central bank shocked global markets by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent on August 11. The PBOC called it a free-market reform but some saw it as the start of a long-term yuan depreciation to spur exports.

Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
