China capable of keeping yuan basically stable: premier

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is capable of keeping the yuan basically stable at “a reasonable and balanced level”, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China has no intention to stimulate its exports via competitive currency devaluation, Li said.

There is no basis for continued yuan depreciation, Li said, adding that the country had ample foreign exchange reserves and its financial system remained sound.