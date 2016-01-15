FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China capable of keeping yuan basically stable: premier
#Business News
January 15, 2016 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

China capable of keeping yuan basically stable: premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is capable of keeping the yuan basically stable at “a reasonable and balanced level”, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China has no intention to stimulate its exports via competitive currency devaluation, Li said.

There is no basis for continued yuan depreciation, Li said, adding that the country had ample foreign exchange reserves and its financial system remained sound.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
