FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stats bureau chief said no basis for yuan depreciation
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 26, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

China stats bureau chief said no basis for yuan depreciation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer counts Chinese Yuan notes at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday that there was no basis for yuan depreciation given China’s solid economic fundamentals.

Wang Baoan, chief of the National Bureau of Statistics, told a briefing that stronger dollar and downward pressure in China’s economy contributed to recent moves in yuan exchange rate.

A sustained depreciation of the yuan exchange rate could fuel capital outflows and affect the pace of yuan internationalization, Wang said.

Wang said he was confident on China’s stock market while the impact from stock market volatility on real economy would be limited.

Chinese shares plunged more than 6 percent to 14-month lows on Tuesday after oil prices dropped again, reviving concerns about global growth and prompting a sell-off in the world’s equity markets.

China’s central bank has jolted global financial markets twice in six months by allowing sharp, sudden slides in the yuan, only to step in aggressively to stabilize it.

Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.