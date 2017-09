Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep the yuan basically stable against a basket of currencies and there is no basis for continued yuan depreciation, central bank vice governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

China also will keep foreign exchange reserves at appropriate levels, Yi said.

Related Coverage China says illiquid assets not included in its forex reserves