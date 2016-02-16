Wild elephant in China damages cars during stroll on tourist road

Local police in China tried to evacuate people and checked on damage after a wild elephant in the country’s southwestern Yunnan province dented cars during a stroll on a tourist road.

More than two dozen vehicles were damaged over three days as the massive elephant wandered through the area. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, which suggested the elephant was probably angry after losing a battle for a mate, said insurance companies were investigating the damage and would offer compensation to the owners.